Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

