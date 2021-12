Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Titan Cement International Company Profile

Titan Cement International SA is multiregional cement and building materials producer. Its business activities include e production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. Titan Cement International was founded by Andreas Canellopoulos, Nellos-Panagiotis Canellopoulos, Takis-Panagiotis Canellopoulos, Pavlos Canellopoulos, Leonidas Kanellopoulos, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Alexandra Papalexopoulou and Eleni Papalexopoulou on July 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

