Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Purchases $78,250.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,561. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.85.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

