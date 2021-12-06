BHPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

