Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Buyback $250.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE BIG traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $43.82. 1,677,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,844. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

