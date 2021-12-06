Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,673.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,673 ($21.86) and last traded at GBX 1,650.40 ($21.56), with a volume of 13113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,639 ($21.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,489.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total transaction of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

