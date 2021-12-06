BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron Sells 4,599 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $109,870.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioAtla stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 131,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,790. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

