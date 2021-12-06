BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $60.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,455 shares of company stock worth $10,721,226. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,848. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 340.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
