BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 47.3% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $349,312.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

