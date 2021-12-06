Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $11.28 million and $1,210.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

