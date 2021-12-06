Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $30,725.56

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 50.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 52.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $30,725.56 and $227.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041710 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.