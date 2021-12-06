BitDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.99 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $39.99 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

