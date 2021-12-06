Bitradio Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $83,668.11 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00513660 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,648,584 coins and its circulating supply is 10,648,580 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

