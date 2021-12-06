BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 242,997 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

