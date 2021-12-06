Blocery (BLY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

