Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.