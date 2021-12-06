Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSGAU opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.