BNP Paribas Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Outperform

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

