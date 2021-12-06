BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

