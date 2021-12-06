Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

BXP stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

