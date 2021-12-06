Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $560,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.08. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,504. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $151.90 and a 1-year high of $197.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

