Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 24,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,691,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,246,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,459,492. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

