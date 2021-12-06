Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 275.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 101.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,535,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 337,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

