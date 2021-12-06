Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.77. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,633. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

