Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $558.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.50.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.