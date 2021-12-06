Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.18 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

