Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $400,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

