BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.