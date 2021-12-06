BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:BRSD opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. BrandShield Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.