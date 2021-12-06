Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $59.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.20 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.