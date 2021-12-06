British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.08. 129,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

