Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.50.

AVGO opened at $558.12 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.07 and a 200-day moving average of $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

