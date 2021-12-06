Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 8,455,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.