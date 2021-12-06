Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 63,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGC Partners by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

