Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $121.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.77 on Monday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $982.60 million, a PE ratio of -329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.