Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.71 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

