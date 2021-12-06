Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $77.56 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

