Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,663. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 205.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oncorus by 10,777.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncorus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 208,980 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oncorus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

