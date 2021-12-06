Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $35.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,570,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

