Brokerages Set Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT at $29.00

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

