Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $62.38

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE CPE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

