Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

ELEEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

