Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $271.11

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.06. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

