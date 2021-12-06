Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $20.50

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

