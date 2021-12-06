Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $100.33

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MSM opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

