Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price at $34.38

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

