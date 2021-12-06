Brokers Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

