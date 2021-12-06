Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,329,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

BBU opened at $44.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

