BSC Station (BSCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.46 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.19 or 0.08312592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,379.90 or 1.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

