Bumble (BMBL) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bumble to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 20.35 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -2.18

Bumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bumble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 6 10 0 2.63 Bumble Competitors 954 3949 8282 271 2.58

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $58.44, suggesting a potential upside of 84.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -9.60% -13.90% -2.63%

Summary

Bumble beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

