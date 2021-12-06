Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Bumble stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. Bumble has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 39.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bumble by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

